Watch: Tesla Model S Plaid beats Porsche Taycan Turbo, sets new speed record

Tesla Model S Plaid, which has created quite a storm in the US markets with its performance and speed, has created a new speed record for an electric sedan at the famous Nurburgring tracks in Germany. The Tesla Model S Plaid has beaten Porsche Taycan Turbo, the previous record-holder on the track.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the standard Model S Plaid bettered Porsche Taycan Turbo's speed record at the Nurburgring circuit by 12 seconds. He shared a screenshot on social media platform to show the lap timing of both Model S Plaid cars tested at the tracks.