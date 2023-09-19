Watch: Hypercars worth nearly $50 million found parked casually at LA airport

A little over a dozen hypercars were recently spottted parked next to each other at the Los Angeles International Airport. The parked cars reportedly included three Koenigseggs, a Bugatti Chiron and a Ferrari LaFerrari, and the total estimated worth of all the super expensive models is calculated to be around $50 million.

As many as 13 hypercars were spotted parked in an inconspicuous corner of the Los Angeles International Airport with local reports highlighting that these could either be transported overseas or meant for different destinations within the US. But there is also speculation that all of these models could be part of a drive expedition from somewhere close to Los Angeles.

The collection parked also includes a Blue McLaren Speedtail, Black Porsche 918 Spyder and a McLaren Sabre. Then there is a Pagani Huayra BC, Lamborghini Centenario, Ford GT and a Aston Martin One-77. Some of these models sport modified aero enhancements as well as unique paint jobs.

Los Angeles is quite the hot spot for some of the coolest hypercars in the world anyway. In September of last year, a number of models were put up on display at the city's Petersen Automotive Museum. People at large were able to feast their eyes on the absolute pinnacle of automotive excellence at the time.

