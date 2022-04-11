Watch: New Lamborghini Countach on street making its insane V12 roar like beast

The 2022 Lamborghini Countach has been making quite a buzz around us since it first broke cover. The latest video of the car has emerged online showing the 2022 Lamborghini Countach scorching the road and letting out the insane V12 engine onboard roaring like a beast. Interestingly, this wasn't even a full-throttle mode for the car, at 8,500 rpm. One can imagine, what would be the exhaust note like if the case hits full throttle.

The 2022 Lamborghini Countach gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine under the hood that is the same as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The powertrain of the car comes with a hybrid technology incorporating a supercapacitor taken from the Sian.

The 2022 Lamborghini Countach's powertrain is capable of churning out 803 PS of power output. However, despite the powertrain being the same, the exhaust routing for the 2022 Lamborghini Countach is different. As the automaker says, this is an ode to the quad outlets that were in the original Countach. Hence, the exhaust note of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach is unique compared to its other siblings using the same powertrain.

Lamborghini Countach is one of the most iconic models from the Italian supercar brand. The Volkswagen-owned supercar marquee brought back the old charm of the original Countach through the new model. However, despite bearing several styling cues from the original Countach, the 2022 Lamborghini sports coupe is different in its own terms. It comes with a more modern visual appearance and a host of features inside the cockpit that are advanced and modern compared to the original model.

Production for the 2022 Lamborghini Countach is capped at 112 units, to maintain its exclusivity. The automaker has claimed that all the units of the new Countach have been sold out.

