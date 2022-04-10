HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Speeding Bmw Car Jumps Divider, Hits Woman Riding Scooty In Karnataka

Watch: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka

The 30-year-old driver of the BMW vehicle, who runs an interior decoration business, has been taken into police custody.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 01:38 PM
Screenshot of the video of the incident posted on Twitter (@BHARATGHANDAT2/Twitter)
Screenshot of the video of the incident posted on Twitter (@BHARATGHANDAT2/Twitter)
Screenshot of the video of the incident posted on Twitter (@BHARATGHANDAT2/Twitter)
Screenshot of the video of the incident posted on Twitter

A CCTV footage caught a speeding BMW car jumping over a divider and hitting a woman riding a scooty in Mangaluru, Karnataka during the afternoon hours on Saturday. The incident took place at Ballalbagh junction at around 1:20pm. The woman on scooty is in a critical condition as the vehicle threw her under another car after ramming into her scooty, Hindustan Times reported. 

Another woman standing on the divider to cross the road saw a narrow escape as the out of control car zoomed past her. She lost balance and fell over the divider and can be seen getting up in the video after the car whizzes past her. A man on the other side of the road can be seen walking towards her for help after the horrific incident.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | India records most number of deaths due to road accidents, says Gadkari)

The BMW rear-ended another car before coming to a halt near the divider. The driver of the other car too sustained injuries and is reportedly under treatment. 

The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle, who runs an interior decoration business, has been taken into police custody. The car driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. Further investigation into the case is still underway.

The CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident captured the entire commotion. It showed how traffic was moving along quietly until the the BMW car jumped  over the divider and crashed into the scooty, throwing the rider off balance and under another car.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 01:37 PM IST
TAGS: BMW road accident safe driving road safety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Chip crisis to last beyond 2022. Here's what Volkswagen's CFO says about it
Chip crisis to last beyond 2022. Here's what Volkswagen's CFO says about it
These battery technologies could power future electric mobility
These battery technologies could power future electric mobility
Watch: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka
Watch: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka
BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city