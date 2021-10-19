Watch: Mini Toyota Mirai 1:10 scale model actually runs on hydrogen fuel

The companies created two small hydrogen tanks resembling AA batteries to be installed on either side of the board so as to fee the hydrogen manifold in front. All of this was mounted on a 1:10 scale chassis from Tamiya, another partner for this experiment. The company supplied a TT-02 four-wheel-drive chassis for the foundation of the scale Mirai.

The Bramble Energy system provides a power of around 20 Watts, which is double the running time capacity as compared to a conventional battery powered remote control car. The hydrogen fuel canisters fitted on the Mirai chassis are switchable, allowing for quick replacement when fuel runs out.

Commenting on the success of the experiment, David Rogers, Toyota (GB) spokesperson on alternative fuel, said, “Hydrogen will play a key role in meeting our future energy needs, bringing zero emission driving for both big cities and small villages."