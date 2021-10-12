Toyota Mirai sets Guinness World Record, covers 1359 km without refuelling

Toyota informed that the official record attempt was closely monitored by Guinness World Records, taking into account its strict rules and documentation procedures. The two-day trip began on August 23, 2021, from the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California. The hydron fuelled EV travelled through San Ysidro, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica and Malibu. When the vehicle returned to TTC, it had covered a distance of 761 km. The following day, the car went through the San Diego freeway between Los Angeles and Orange County until Toyota Mirai had no more hydrogen left. It was coasted into TTC where the vehicle showed a total distance of 1359 km that was covered.

Toyota informed that by the end of the trip, the Mirai consumed a total of 5.65kg of hydrogen and crossed 12 hydrogen stations along the drive routes without refuelling.