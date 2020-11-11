A Lamborghini can do what most other cars cannot and yet, just like almost every other car ever made, it cannot swim. Not yet anyway. Even still, a driver at the wheels of a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder recently made the ultra expensive sportscar wade through flooded streets in Florida, much to the surprise of fellow stranded motorists and an individual on the side who caught the incident on cam.

The incident reportedly took place in Fort Lauderdale when Tropical Storm Eta struck several parts of Florida. Several streets here were flooded due to the storm and left many motorists stranded. Not this particular Lamborghini though.

The Huracan Spyder is seen bypassing other cars on a particular stretch with heavy water-logging and make its way forward. The video of the incident shows that at one point, the car was completely submerged as it pushed itself forward.

Although the video ends abruptly and it is not known the damage, or the extent of damage, this car may have suffered, it is almost certain that the owner would have to now book an appointment at the service center. This is because while the engine of the Huracan Spyder is located towards its rear, the water is likely to have still entered the engine bay area considering what was seen in the video. If nothing else, the metallic parts on the car and inside are suspected to be exposed to rust because of this bravado.

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is famed for its looks and performance capabilities but SUV it isn't. As such, the video posted on Youtube has made many point out that the driver should have known better than to take the really expensive car go for a swim.