Home > Auto > Cars > Watch: James Bond used 8,400 gallon soda during chase in his Aston Martin DB5?
Jaguar XFs seen chasing James Bond in an Aston Martin DB5 during the shooting of No Time To Die.
Jaguar XFs seen chasing James Bond in an Aston Martin DB5 during the shooting of No Time To Die.

Watch: James Bond used 8,400 gallon soda during chase in his Aston Martin DB5?

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 04:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The makers of the latest Bond movie used 8,400 gallons of soda to make the roads gripper.

Do you know James Bond had to use a huge amount of soda during the shoot of the latest 007 flick, ‘No Time to Die’? Well not exactly James Bond, but the makers of the movie had to use 8,400 gallons of soda during the shoot of the latest Bond movie to perform a car chase scene?

Similar Bikes

Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)

Benelli Imperiale 400

374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)

Bajaj Dominar 400

373.3 cc
₹ 1.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)

Bmw G 310 R

313 cc
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)

Ktm Rc 390

373.3 cc
₹ 2.53 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Aston Martin, James Bond's favourite car, aims to go electric, reveals plans)

But why? A movie like this with a gigantic budget like $250-300 million, can easily do a lot of things using the green screen and CGI. Of course they do, but the early chase sequence in the latest Bond movie was shot for real in ancient Italian city Matera and the makers of the film used such huge amounts of soda just to make things more authentic.

The cobbles on Matera's ancient streets were far too slippery for the high-speed action scene involving Aston Martin DB5 and other cars and motorcycles. Hence, the stunt coordinators came up with the idea to use soda to make the road grippier.

They poured the soda onto the streets and the Italian mediterranean sun and heat did the rest of the work. Once dried under the hot sunlight, the soda made the road surface sticky and much grippier. This was something similar to what the special Trackbite resin coating does to drag racing strips.

James Bond movies are synonymous with car chases and high-speed action sequences. The makers of these movies use a lot of CGI, and a lot of real-life actions as well. There are many interesting behind the scene stories involved with every James Bond movie and this one is just another addition to that.

  • First Published Date : 02 Nov 2021, 04:02 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue