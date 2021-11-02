Watch: James Bond used 8,400 gallon soda during chase in his Aston Martin DB5?

The cobbles on Matera's ancient streets were far too slippery for the high-speed action scene involving Aston Martin DB5 and other cars and motorcycles. Hence, the stunt coordinators came up with the idea to use soda to make the road grippier.

They poured the soda onto the streets and the Italian mediterranean sun and heat did the rest of the work. Once dried under the hot sunlight, the soda made the road surface sticky and much grippier. This was something similar to what the special Trackbite resin coating does to drag racing strips.

James Bond movies are synonymous with car chases and high-speed action sequences. The makers of these movies use a lot of CGI, and a lot of real-life actions as well. There are many interesting behind the scene stories involved with every James Bond movie and this one is just another addition to that.