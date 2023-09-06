HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volvo Expects A Good Festival Season For Indian Auto Industry

Volvo expects a good festival season for Indian auto industry

Volvo Car India expects the Indian auto industry will witness a good festive season this year, reported PTI. Volvo Car India's Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra reportedly believes that with the improved supply chain situation and positive economic sentiment among consumers, the upcoming festive season will be good for the domestic automobile industry.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 09:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo is betting big on an improved supply chain ecosystem and positive consumer sentiment for higher sales in the upcoming festive season. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volvo is betting big on an improved supply chain ecosystem and positive consumer sentiment for higher sales in the upcoming festive season.

Speaking about the sales prospect of the Indian automobile industry during the upcoming festive season, the Volvo Car India official reportedly said that the upcoming few months will be good for the industry. His comment comes on the heels of the launch of Volvo's second electric car in India, the C40 Recharge, which joined the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in the automaker's lineup in the country. Volvo Car India launched the C40 Recharge at 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the EV have already commenced from Tuesday exclusively through online.

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

Speaking about the upcoming festive season, Malhotra is banking on the improved supply chain ecosystem and positive consumer sentiment. "We have been through a pandemic in the last two years. Then we had supply chain challenges. This year, it looks normal. If you look at the overall economy, there is generally a very positive sentiment. I think the festive season should be really good," he said, while further adding that, “The supply chain situation is much better than last year."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo C40 Recharge
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 5 Estate
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the price gap between internal combustion engine-powered cars and electric vehicles, the Volvo official believes that the two segments are witnessing parity slowly. Malhotra said that at a transaction level, the price of an ICE car and an electric car have been coming closer. “Our belief is that the inflection point is likely to happen somewhere in 2025-2026," he said.

Speaking about the luxury car segment in India, Volvo believes that sales in this space will return to the 2018 level this year after going through a rough patch during the pandemic.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.