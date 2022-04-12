Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to launch in India on June 9. Check details
Volkswagen Virtus launch is one of the most eagerly-awaited events in the Indian auto calendar.
Volkswagen Virtus launch will eventually establish if the mid-size sedan space can be salvaged or if SUVs are just too magnetic to ignore.
Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan is all set for an official India launch on June 9. The Virtus from Volkswagen was already showcased last month in all its glory and is ready to take on established rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna, apart from its just-launched cousin Skoda Slavia. And while the mid-size segment in India may have lost ground to SUVs in recent years, Volkswagen - much like Skoda - is banking on its new product to inject a fresh lease of life to it.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Virtus Virtus Volkswagen Ciaz Slavia Honda City Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS