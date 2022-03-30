Volkswagen Virtus hits production line, all set to take on City, Verna, Ciaz

Volkswagen Virtus is all set to be the newest member in the mid-size sedan space and will come with two engine options - a 1.5l TSI EVO and a 1.0l TSI.

Volkswagen Virtus sedan has hit production lines at the company's facility in Chakan near Pune. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Volkswagen informed that it has commenced production of its next production which, among other highlights, incorporates 95% localization. Once launched, Virtus will lock horns against the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as cousin and the newly-launched Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen Virtus was unveiled for the first time earlier this month and much like the Slavia, is looking to galvanize the mid-size sedan space which has been rather stagnant in recent years. "With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand," said Piyush Aroa, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. “The development of the carline is a joint effort of our global and Indian teams who have worked dedicatedly towards retaining the global manufacturing standards of the brand while maintaining localization levels of up to 95%."

Volkswagen Virtus: Rivals

Volkswagen Virtus will compete with tough rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment.

Volkswagen Virtus: Exterior

Volkswagen Virtus incorporates a sharp and stylish design in line with the German automaker's other contemporary cars. It gets sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a large air intake positioned at the front bumper. The headlamps are connected with sleek chrome trims. The air intake too gets fog lamps positioned at both ends and sleek chrome trim.

Moving to the side profile, Virtus gets black alloy wheels, crisp character lines, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar. The car gets a nice sloping roof with a black paint theme. The rear of this sedan too comes with wraparound LED taillights and a crafted appearance.

Volkswagen Virtus: Cabin

Volkswagen Virtus being an upmarket midsize sedan comes with an attractive cabin layout with a host of features. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with a range of control buttons on it. There is an eight-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity functions including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The cabin comes with a dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and doors. A front and a rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents are some of the features that increase the comfort level for occupants. It also comes with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof.

Volkswagen Virtus: Safety features

Volkswagen Virtus midsize sedan gets a host of safety features including up to six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a rear parking camera, and front parking sensors.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine and transmission

Volkswagen Virtus midsize sedan gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a larger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that is capable of producing 150 PS of power output. The smaller engine is available with options of a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox, while the larger motor gets a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The car doesn't get any diesel engine.

