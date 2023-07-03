HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched at 16.19 lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the GT DSG variant of the Virtus sedan at 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus competes in a very small space of sedans in the Indian car market but has managed to make a mark for itself since its first official launch in June of 2022.

Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM
Volkswagen Virtus has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Virtus takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia while also looking to gain ground from SUVs.
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
Volkswagen Virtus gets a slew of safety features and also has a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.
The Virtus GT with DSG offers 148 bhp and has a peak torque of 250 Nm, making it one of the most powerful offerings in its segment. The company claims it also offers a fuel efficiency of 19.62 kmpl which is ARAI certified.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in two broad variants, the Dynamic and Performance Line. The sedan is powered by Volkswagen's TSI technology. The former variant of Virtus, under its hood, features a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is either paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic torque. It generates a power output of 111 hp and maximum torque of 178 Nm. While the latter comes with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The sedan segment in the Indian market is rather tricky because demand has deindled in recent times. Volkswagen officials have previously claimed that this could be because no new models were present to raise interest. But the likes of the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus have emerged as the newest kids on the block while Hyundai has also updated its Verna while the latest Honda City - with ADAS - was launched earlier this year too. Maruti Suzuki also has an interest in the segment with its Ciaz.

