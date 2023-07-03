Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched at 16.19 lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the GT DSG variant of the Virtus sedan at ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus competes in a very small space of sedans in the Indian car market but has managed to make a mark for itself since its first official launch in June of 2022.

The Virtus GT with DSG offers 148 bhp and has a peak torque of 250 Nm, making it one of the most powerful offerings in its segment. The company claims it also offers a fuel efficiency of 19.62 kmpl which is ARAI certified.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in two broad variants, the Dynamic and Performance Line. The sedan is powered by Volkswagen's TSI technology. The former variant of Virtus, under its hood, features a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is either paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic torque. It generates a power output of 111 hp and maximum torque of 178 Nm. While the latter comes with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Maruti Suzuki Xl6 ₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda City ₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen Ec3 ₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Scorpio-n ₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tigor Ev ₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also watch: Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review

The sedan segment in the Indian market is rather tricky because demand has deindled in recent times. Volkswagen officials have previously claimed that this could be because no new models were present to raise interest. But the likes of the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus have emerged as the newest kids on the block while Hyundai has also updated its Verna while the latest Honda City - with ADAS - was launched earlier this year too. Maruti Suzuki also has an interest in the segment with its Ciaz.

First Published Date: