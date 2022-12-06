HT Auto
Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India, priced at 33.50 lakh

Spicing up its flagship offering in the country, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the new Tiguan Exclusive Edition priced at 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition offering arrives with cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior. It’s also available in just two colour options - Pure White and Oryx White. Bookings for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition are now open.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 11:27 AM
(also read: Volkswagen Tiguan Review: Refined flavour for the SUV connoisseur

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director - Volkswagen India said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features."

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets cosmetic upgrades in the form of load sill protection at the rear, new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps. There’s also an exclusive edition badge on the B-pillar. The cabin retains the same layout and all-black colour scheme but you do get the sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it better from the standard version.

There are no feature upgrades on the Tiguan Exclusive Edition and the tech-laden SUV continues to come with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, ambient lighting, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read : India-made Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash tests

Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology. VW claims a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI) on the Tiguan. On the safety front, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill Start Assist, active TPMS, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX anchorage for child seats and driver alert systems.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM IST
