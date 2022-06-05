Volkswagen teases new Amarok pickup truck, reveals tailgate with a V6 badge

Volkswagen has teased its new Amarok pickup truck in a new teaser video revealing the tailgate and LED taillights of the vehicle along with a V6 badge as well. The midsize pickup truck was previously teased in March this year through a simple sketch. This time, the Ford-Range based pickup has been teased again in production form, but the rear profile only.

The latest teaser from the German auto giant reveals that the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok will arrive with a V6 TDI engine. However, it is not sure if this six-cylinder motor will be the in-house developed Volkswagen V6 or carried over from the 2023 Ford Ranger. Interestingly, the latest teaser reveals the C-shaped LED taillights of the new Amarok pickup truck, which are similar to what the 2023 Ford Ranger comes with. The new video also reveals the LED taillight graphics.

At the rear of the new #Amarok, the model's name is embossed in large letters. A powerful design with a strong statement: The premium pickup from #VWCV is driving in front of you! But that's just one of its many design and technology highlights. #WeTransportSuccessFreedomFuture pic.twitter.com/rySRmlnOkJ — Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (@VWCV_official) June 3, 2022

Other design elements of the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok will include optional matrix LED headlights, which have been dubbed IQ lights. These lights have been already used in the new Volkswagen Polo and 2023 Ford Ranger as well and they generate around 900 lumens, which is almost double the standard headlamps.

Speaking about the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok's underpinning, the pickup truck will be based on Ford T6 architecture. This pickup truck comes 100 mm longer and 40 mm wider compared to the outgoing model. It will be available in five different trims - Base, Life, Style, Panamericana and Aventura. Wheel sizes are claimed to vary on the different trims, ranging between 17-inch and 21-inch. Also, its payload capacity has been increased to 1,200 kg. The towing capacity of the vehicle too has been increased to 3,500 kg.

The 2023 Volkswagen Amarok's infotainment system is claimed to run on Ford's SYNC4 system and will be available in both 10.1-inch and 12-inch options. Also, the cabin will feature an eight-inch digital display at the instrument cluster.

