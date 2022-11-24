HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Plans To Make Autonomous Cars Mainstream By 2030. Details Here

Volkswagen plans to make autonomous cars mainstream by 2030. Details here

German auto major Volkswagen is reportedly aiming to make self-driving vehicles mainstream by the end of this decade. In interaction with British publication Autocar, Volkswagen boss Thomas Schafer has hinted that the automaker's commercial vehicle division will spearhead the self-driving vehicle program. This means the passenger cars won't get autonomous driving vehicles initially. However, the whole thing is currently in the planning phase, and nothing has been confirmed yet officially.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen ID. Buzz is likely to be the first vehicle from the automaker to receive self-driving technology.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz is likely to be the first vehicle from the automaker to receive self-driving technology.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz is likely to be the first vehicle from the automaker to receive self-driving technology.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz is likely to be the first vehicle from the automaker to receive self-driving technology.

Also Read : Volkswagen sees China sales dropping on Covid zero policy return

Interestingly, Volkswagen, along with Ford, has hired several employees of the recently closed US-based autonomous driving firm Argo. This has further fuelled speculation about Volkswagen's self-driving vehicle program development. What's more interesting is that Volkswagen was one of Argo's major investors alongside Ford. It invested around $2.6 billion into Argo. But the latter's bankruptcy seems to have had no impact on VW's plan and ambition for autonomous vehicles.

Speaking about its autonomous vehicle strategy, Schafer has said that the company is aiming at consolidating its development partnerships. However, he didn't give much detail. He also said that there are major hurdles, but the investment in the sector should not stop, as Volkswagen wants to be one of the frontrunners. “You have to put focus on autonomous driving and that is why we are pushing so hard in the CV division because once it happens it opens up profit pools and opportunities. I wouldn’t say the winner takes it all but it’s a game that you need to be in early. You can not wait and then fast forward so that’s why we’re totally focusing on it," Schafer said.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division is currently working on a fully self-driving version of the ID. Buzz. This is expected to deployed as a robotaxi and a delivery vehicle as well. The autonomous driving ID. Buzz electric vehicle is expected to launch in the middle of this decade.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen autonomous car self driving car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city