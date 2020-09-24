Volkswagen ID.4 SUV breaks cover but unlikely to hit Indian shores anytime soon

Volkswagen ID.4 SUV has been officially premiered by the German auto giant in a clear show of intention about how serious it is to not just play the EV game but lead the way. While ID.4 is not the first electric vehicle from the company, it is carrying the weight of a whole lot of expectations as it once again pitches Volkswagen against Tesla in a pitched battle for supremacy.

Volkswagen is pitching ID.4 against Tesla Model Y and is touting its efficient drive as much as its rather dominant road presence and cabin space and comfort. With its battery storing up to 77 kWh of energy (net), the claimed range of 520 kilometres per single charge may hit the right mark in wooing customers who have range-related anxieties. Installed below the passenger compartment, this ensures a low centre of gravity which allows ID.4 to be more planted while on the move.

Volkswagen says ID.4 can offer a long range per charge while also offering quick charge options.

ID.4 claims to hit 100kmph in 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph. Additionally, a ground clearence of 21 cms means Volkswagen is also making big claims when it comes to the e-SUV's off-road capabilities.

A relatively high ground clearance may help Volkswagen ID.4 tackle off-road challenges better.

Much of how much an e-SUV is able to attract prospective customers also lies in how it looks. Volkswagen designers say no effort has been spared to give the vehicle a striking appeal which is thanks to athletic proportions, interactive IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, new 3D LED tail light clusters and wheels with a diameter of up to 21 inches.

The emphasis once one steps inside the ID.4 is on providing space and a connected experience. Based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) architecture, ID.4 has a clear demarcation of space and the company claims the technology inside prioritizes comfort above all else. The luggage compartment itself has 543 litres of space which can be expanded to 1,575 litres. The equipment range of the ID.4 includes an electrically driven boot lid, roof railing and a towing bracket.

Physical buttons have been rather ignored inside the ID.4 and instead, the vehicle gets two displays – one of which diagonally measures up to 12 inches. An augmented reality head-up display is optionally available.

Volkswagen underlines the spacious cabin of ID.4.

As for the most crucial aspect of powering the ID.4, Volkswagen claims that it can be recharged with direct current to cover the next 320 km (at 125 kW) at a DC quick-charging station in around 30 minutes.

Volkswagen is clearly aiming big with ID.4 and hopes to sell as many as 1.5 million EVs by 2025 and the latest e-SUV would have to form a crucial part of it. While it seems that the company is focusing on European, US and Chinese markets for now, it said at a recent press event that it is also open to exploring other markets. Asked specifically about India though, Volkswagen officials said that there are currently no plans of bringing electric vehicle platform here in the near future. "We always have an observation on what happens in India. We have a plant in India with our company Skoda. We have combined 'production society' there, where we want to produce combustible cars for India. At the moment, there is no decision taking to bring the MEB to India," VW Brand CEO Ralf Brandstatter had said