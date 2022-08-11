HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Ceo Plans To Shrink Management Board

Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board

Oliver Blume is slated to take over his new role on September 1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 14:47 PM
Oliver Blume, the new CEO of the Volkswagen Group, is seen addressing a summit as CEO of luxury car manufacturer Porsche in Germany. (REUTERS)
Oliver Blume, the new CEO of the Volkswagen Group, is seen addressing a summit as CEO of luxury car manufacturer Porsche in Germany. (REUTERS)
Oliver Blume, the new CEO of the Volkswagen Group, is seen addressing a summit as CEO of luxury car manufacturer Porsche in Germany. (REUTERS)
Oliver Blume, the new CEO of the Volkswagen Group, is seen addressing a summit as CEO of luxury car manufacturer Porsche in Germany.

Volkswagen's new CEO Oliver Blume plans to shrink the size of the German car brand's management board, claims a Reuters report. The move comes to sharpen the automaker's focus after turbulent few years under the former CEO Herbert Diess. The report further claims that the number of board seats could be cut to eight or nine, reduced from 12 under former chief Diess. However, no official announcements have been made yet.

(Also read: BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore)

The report points out that the board members would be assigned with some dual functions. This would be a significant step after Blume takes over the new role on September 1 this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The report also claims that the Porsche and Piech families, who control holding firm Porsche SE - which owns most of Volkswagen's voting rights - are hoping to return the group to calmer waters after the turmoil of the Diess years. Blume's appointment reflects efforts by Volkswagen's controlling shareholder families to keep the group on a shorter leash and to have a greater say over strategic matters.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Blume is expected to transfer responsibility for production to someone else, the report claimed. However, it has not been decided who could take that role or whether it would remain at the board level. According to company sources, Volkswagen's supervisory board is due to hold its next regular meeting at the end of September.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: volkswagen Porsche
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
India to begin supplying petrol with 20% ethanol blending from April next year
India to begin supplying petrol with 20% ethanol blending from April next year
BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at ₹1.52 crore
BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city