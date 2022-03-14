HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen, Bmw Scramble To Replace Ukrainian Supply Chain

Volkswagen, BMW scramble to replace Ukrainian supply chain

Volkswagen and BMW have already announced a production output cut, while Mercedes-Benz too is facing similar problem.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 02:21 PM
Volkswagen is in talks with several suppliers for sourcing the key parts that used to be sourced from Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen is in talks with several suppliers for sourcing the key parts that used to be sourced from Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen is in talks with several suppliers for sourcing the key parts that used to be sourced from Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen is in talks with several suppliers for sourcing the key parts that used to be sourced from Ukraine.

Carmakers including Volkswagen AG and BMW are scrambling to find alternative supply chains for the vital components made in Ukraine. The automakers are eyeing countries such as Mexico and China for getting the crucial parts, as the Russian invasion in Ukraine has disrupted automotive production in Europe, by breaking the complex supply chains.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla faces significant inflation risks amid Russia-Ukraine war, says Elon Musk)

Ukraine and Russia both play a crucial role in the global automotive supply chain. While Ukraine is a key supplier of neon, which is used in making semiconductors, Russia is a key supplier of aluminium that is used vehemently in vehicle manufacturing. Now, with both the countries at war and several countries imposing economic sanctions on Russia, the supply chain has been disrupted massively.

The hunt for a new supply chain source comes as the latest challenge for an auto industry, which has been already reeling from soaring raw material and energy prices, chip crisis and supply chain disruption. The main challenge the auto industry is facing now is the shortage of wire harnesses, for which Ukraine is a key supplier.

Both Volkswagen and BMW have already announced a production output cut. They have announced a temporary closure of some of their assembly lines. Another German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz too has hinted that its production will be affected soon.

Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi said that the entire group is now working to get major suppliers to relocate their Ukrainian wire harness production to other plants or find alternative suppliers. It also said that possible locations could be Eastern Europe, North Africa, Mexico or China.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automobile group has already shifted its component sourcing from Ukraine to elsewhere in Europe. However, the automobile group has not revealed the new location of its parts sourcing.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 02:21 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi Mercedes-Benz BMW luxury cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city