Volkswagen has released a video of the facelift Arteon a day before it is scheduled to be officially unveiled. The video shows some of the details of the final product to be launched tomorrow.

One of the most notable design elements is the front LED headlight cluster at the top of the grille. The headlamp also uses LED matrix technology, known as "IQ.Light", similar to that of the latest Passat and Toureg.

Based on previous teasers, the R-Line's fastback version of the fastback version features a new apron design with "inserts" on the bumper inlet, with a more prominent grille design and a similar body color.

For the latest variant of the Shooting Brake that will join this model line, the airbags on the front bumper are made more aggressive, with darker grille that gives it a distinctive front-end appearance. Both R-Line packs come with the new Volkswagen “R" logo.





Volkswagen had earlier revealed a sketch of the facelift Arteon fastback. The official teaser image also showed a new bumper design in the area of the side air intakes. The LED strip for the daytime running lights now runs straight through the grille all over the nose and the fog light housing in the lower bumper gets a new design.

Volkswagen has also promised a 'completely new cockpit landscape, which corresponds to the exclusive charisma of these models.' On the inside, Arteon gets an updated cockpit environment to match the 'exclusive charisma'. The latest generation infotainment system (MIB3) ensures the best possible connection.

Volkswagen has not revealed any details about the powertrain. However, it is expected that the company will continue with its 4-cylinder engine for the standard models, while for the Arteon R version, a turbocharged V-6 engine with a power output of 400 horsepower is likely. It may also get an All-Wheel Drive option.

According to the manufacturer, 'the drive spectrum is being realigned.' This is likely to mean the adaptation of the plug-in hybrid from the Passat GTE, which will then also move into the Arteon.