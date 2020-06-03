Volkswagen has revealed details about the facelift Arteon fastback with teaser. The new four-door coupe, based on the Passat (MQB architecture), is scheduled to be launched on June 24 along with its sporty version - the Shooting Brake.

The official teaser image shows a new bumper design in the area of the side air intakes. The LED strip for the daytime running lights now runs straight through the grille all over the nose and the fog light housing in the lower bumper gets a new design.

Volkswagen has also promised a 'completely new cockpit landscape, which corresponds to the exclusive charisma of these models.' On the inside, Arteon gets an updated cockpit environment to match the 'exclusive charisma'. The latest generation infotainment system (MIB3) ensures the best possible connection.

As previously communicated, the new Arteon will also be offered as a charging hybrid. From a technical point of view, the range of drive options has also been renewed. All engines are distinguished by a high efficiency level in combination with low emissions and a lot of pulling power. This efficiency improvement was achieved thanks to innovative, future-oriented engine and emission technologies.

Volkswagen has not revealed any details about the powertrain. However, it is expected that the company will continue with its 4-cylinder engine for the standard models, while for the Arteon R version, a turbocharged V-6 engine with a power output of 400 horsepower is likely. It may also get an All-Wheel Drive option.

According to the manufacturer, 'the drive spectrum is being realigned.' This is likely to mean the adaptation of the plug-in hybrid from the Passat GTE, which will then also move into the Arteon.

Additional intelligent driver assistance systems will be introduced in this model family, which is developed especially with long journeys in mind. An example of a new assistance system is 'Travel Assist' which makes its debut in Arteon. Within the system limits, Travel Assist offers highly assisted driving where the system takes over steering, acceleration and braking up to speeds of 210 kmph under the driver's control.

The sketch of the Arteon Shooting Brake shows the typical R bumper and the individual letters in the grille, so no R-Line logo.

"With the Arteon Shooting Brake, we have created a new balance between speed, power and space," says Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Group Design and the brand Volkswagen's design department.

The revised Arteon with a shooting brake version is expected to hit the stores in autumn 2020. Prices are not yet known.