Reacting to the post, his Uri director Aditya Dhar called the car a shotgun. As he wrote, “Shotgun! Congratulations my brother. Keep working hard and keep achieving great success." Among other Bollywood artists, Gajraj Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta reacted to the social media post, praising the car.

Range Rover is the top-of-the-line offering from the British luxury car brand. The Land Rover Range Rover comes as a five-seater luxury SUV and it is priced between ₹2.40 crores and ₹4.38 crores. It is available in eight different variants.

Bollywood actors have been known for their exclusive luxury car collections. Vicky Kaushal too is no different. Besides the newly purchased Range Rover, he also owns a Mercedes Benz GLC and a BMW X5 as well. Interestingly, Vicky's girlfriend Katrina Kaif too owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB.