HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Vehicle Prices And Parts Shortages To Increase, Blame It On Ukraine War: Report

Vehicle prices and parts shortages to increase, blame it on Ukraine war: Report

Vehicle prices are likely to surge higher significantly in the coming days owing to the parts shortage and other disruptions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 08:27 AM
Car prices are expected to surge higher. (AP)
Car prices are expected to surge higher. (AP)
Car prices are expected to surge higher. (AP)
Car prices are expected to surge higher.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been creating quite a disruption in the global auto industry. But the disruptions are expected to continue and grow further, claims an AP report. The war is putting increasing pressure on the supply chain of the auto industry, with key raw materials for component production being impacted. Several automakers around the world have already started facing parts and raw material shortages, which resulted in a production halt.

(Also read: Petrol and diesel become pricier again, 12th hike in 14 days)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

BMW has halted production at its two German factories. Mercedes-Benz is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen too has warned of production stoppages and looking for alternative sources for parts. These production disruptions are not only reducing the global production volume, but increasing the waiting period for buyers, and resulting in higher vehicle prices as well.

The global auto industry has struggled with disastrous shortages of computer chips and other vital parts that have shrunk production, slowed deliveries and hiked prices of new and used cars soaring beyond reach for many consumers. Now, the ongoing war has further intensified the problem for the industry.

Ukraine is a key exporter of electrical wiring and that has gone out of reach suddenly due to the conflict. The report claims that vehicle prices are now expected to head even higher well into next year. Besides such crucial parts, key metals too are facing scarcity, as Russia is a crucial exporter of such metals that are used in vehicle manufacturing. These include palladium for catalytic converters and nickel for electric vehicle batteries.

“You only need to miss one part not to be able to make a car," said Mark Wakefield, co-leader of consulting firm Alix Partners’ global automotive unit. “Any bump in the road becomes either a disruption of production or a vastly unplanned-for cost increase."

Edmunds.com estimates suggest that the average price of a new vehicle has gone up around 13 per cent in the past year. The used vehicle prices too have surged, by around 29 per cent. Now, with the conflict going on, the prices are expected to hit even higher benchmarks.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: car price russia ukraine war
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city