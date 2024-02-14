Valentine’s Day special: Five cars Indians have special love for. And why

The Indian car market has seen exponential growth in recent months with the industry clocking best-ever sales months since the festive period last year. New models with new body-types that go beyond simple hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs are increasingly gaining popularity among Indian buyers. However, there are some cars that Indians appear to have special love for. These are models that are extremely popular and have withstood challenges posed by new vehicles. Here is a quick look at five such cars that continue to sell in high volumes and why.

If popularity is the biggest factor to determine which cars Indians love to buy, then Maruti Suzuki's Swift is right there on top. The hatchback, which will soon be launched in a new avatar this year, finished 2023 as India's best-selling car with more than two lakh units sold across the country. What makes Swift a popular buy is its compact size, a peppy engine and its pricing. In a country where wide roads are not so common, Swift is one of the perfect cars to move around due to less space it requires for parking. Armed with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is also offered with CNG kit for better value for money, the Swift is priced from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR:

Small cars are the forte of Maruti Suzuki. It remains India's largest carmaker thanks to the popularity of the segment which once formed the backbone of the industry. Despite losing the lion's share to the SUV segment, India's top three models remain hatchbacks from the carmaker. WagonR, the boxy hatchback, is another popular buy both for personal vehicle owners as well as the commercial segment which prefers the CNG version. It ended last year as India's second best-selling car with more than two lakh units delivered. It comes with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes. The CNG option is also a big factor behind the popularity of the model. Pricing also holds key for WagonR as it is one of the most affordable car to buy in India, starting from ₹4.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The new generation Baleno, launched back in 2022 with a host of features that most of its rivals don't have yet, is another best-seller in the Indian market. The Baleno finished at number three on the list of top-selling cars in India last year behind its siblings Swift and WagonR. Though it did not hit 2-lakh sales milestone, Baleno remains a favourite for those who look for a compact model with adequate features and an engine that can last long enough. It also offers more than 22 kmpl mileage, a key factor for Indian buyers. Armed with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and four-speed automatic transmission, the Baleno is priced between ₹6.66 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also offered with CNG version with mileage of more than 30 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Tata Nexon may have stolen the limelight from this model for most part of last year. However, Maruti Brezza ended 2023 as India's best-selling SUV, albeit by a small margin against its arch rival. Compared to 2022, when the new Brezza made its debut, the SUV clocked the best growth figure among the other five with more than 30 per cent increase in sales. The SUV offers features like 360 degree camera and Head-up Display, a 1.5-litre petrol engine also offered with CNG and nearly 20 kmpl mileage. Even look-wise, the new Brezza has gained popularity among buyers despite its slightly expensive price tag ranging between ₹8.34 lakh and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon, Tata Motors' best-selling car by far, has led the SUV segment for past several months showing its popularity among buyers. The SUV, sold in India both with petrol and diesel engines, is also offered in electric avatar and helps it garner huge numbers every month. Recently launched in a new avatar, the SUV now looks more modern, sharper and stylish than previous versions. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to manual and automatic transmission units. The carmaker may soon launch a CNG version of the SUV which will help in increasing its popularity further. The Nexon SUV is priced between ₹8.15 and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car with range of up to 465 kms in a single charge, is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

