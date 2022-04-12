HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Upcoming Car Launches In India In April 2022: All You Need To Know

Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki and Honda are ready to bring their new products to India this month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 11:39 AM
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slated to launch on April 15.
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slated to launch on April 15.
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slated to launch on April 15.
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slated to launch on April 15.

Several automakers are gearing up for launching their respective updated passenger cars this month. These include updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and facelifted Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV as well. Apart from that, Honda Cars India too is readying its City Hybrid sedan for launch this month.

(Also Read: Honda releases teaser image of brand new electric sports cars, bets big on EVs)

Here are all the details we know so far about the cars launching this month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes as an updated version of the popular MPV of the automaker. Slated to launch on 15th April, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a host of updates in terms of design and features. It gets a revised front grille, revised bumper, and updated lighting system. Inside the cabin, the car gets an upgraded SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect telematics. Apart from that, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also comes with an all-new engine and transmission options.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 18 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift is expected to receive a new 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol engine, which will replace the K15B engine. This engine is expected to churn out around 10 bhp of extra power at 115 bhp. The CNG variant will also come with the same powertrain, with lower power and torque output. Transmission options of the MPV will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Expect it to come with paddle shifters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift

Maruti Suzuki is also preparing to launch its premium MPV XL6, which comes as an upmarket variant of the Ertiga and is sold through Nexa premium retail network. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift model is slated to hit showrooms on April 21 and it is already available for booking at 11,000 through Nexa website and at Nexa stores. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is expected to come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates as well. It could get a dual-tone paint theme and a sunroof as well.

Inside the cabin, the upcoming XL6 is expected to come with a host of features for comfort and convenience, while a larger digital display would be there as well. Like the new Baleno, the updated XL6 too could come with a Heads-up display (HUD). Under the hood, this premium MPV is expected to come with the same 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol motor that will work in the new Ertiga. Just like the Ertiga, expect the new XL6 too to come with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City is one of the most popular cars in India for quite a long time. This midsize sedan is all set to renew its appeal with the upcoming e:HEV variant. The upcoming Honda City Hybrid is slated to launch in India on April 14. While the visual appeal of the sedan would be similar to the outgoing model, expect it to come technologically much more advanced and upgraded.

The hybrid powertrain onboard the sedan would use dual electric motors paired with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine. While one electric motor works as an electric generator, the other acts as a propulsion motor. With this hybrid powertrain, the Honda City hybrid could be the most efficient car in its segment with around 26 kmpl of mileage on offer. To increase fuel efficiency, the car has ditched the gearbox. Expect it to come with a host of ADAS features.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Honda City Maruti Suzuki Honda Cars India Honda maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki XL6 XL6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city