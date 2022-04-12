Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know

Several automakers are gearing up for launching their respective updated passenger cars this month. These include updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and facelifted Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV as well. Apart from that, Honda Cars India too is readying its City Hybrid sedan for launch this month.

(Also Read: Honda releases teaser image of brand new electric sports cars, bets big on EVs)

Here are all the details we know so far about the cars launching this month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes as an updated version of the popular MPV of the automaker. Slated to launch on 15th April, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a host of updates in terms of design and features. It gets a revised front grille, revised bumper, and updated lighting system. Inside the cabin, the car gets an upgraded SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect telematics. Apart from that, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also comes with an all-new engine and transmission options.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift is expected to receive a new 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol engine, which will replace the K15B engine. This engine is expected to churn out around 10 bhp of extra power at 115 bhp. The CNG variant will also come with the same powertrain, with lower power and torque output. Transmission options of the MPV will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Expect it to come with paddle shifters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift

Maruti Suzuki is also preparing to launch its premium MPV XL6, which comes as an upmarket variant of the Ertiga and is sold through Nexa premium retail network. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift model is slated to hit showrooms on April 21 and it is already available for booking at ₹11,000 through Nexa website and at Nexa stores. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift is expected to come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates as well. It could get a dual-tone paint theme and a sunroof as well.

Inside the cabin, the upcoming XL6 is expected to come with a host of features for comfort and convenience, while a larger digital display would be there as well. Like the new Baleno, the updated XL6 too could come with a Heads-up display (HUD). Under the hood, this premium MPV is expected to come with the same 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol motor that will work in the new Ertiga. Just like the Ertiga, expect the new XL6 too to come with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City is one of the most popular cars in India for quite a long time. This midsize sedan is all set to renew its appeal with the upcoming e:HEV variant. The upcoming Honda City Hybrid is slated to launch in India on April 14. While the visual appeal of the sedan would be similar to the outgoing model, expect it to come technologically much more advanced and upgraded.

The hybrid powertrain onboard the sedan would use dual electric motors paired with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine. While one electric motor works as an electric generator, the other acts as a propulsion motor. With this hybrid powertrain, the Honda City hybrid could be the most efficient car in its segment with around 26 kmpl of mileage on offer. To increase fuel efficiency, the car has ditched the gearbox. Expect it to come with a host of ADAS features.

First Published Date: