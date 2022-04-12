HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Releases Teaser Image Of Brand New Electric Sports Cars, Bets Big On Evs

Honda releases teaser image of brand new electric sports cars, bets big on EVs

Honda electric sports cars could be a big and boisterous move to charge ahead in the EV race the world over.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 10:02 AM
This teaser image of two electric sports cars was recently released by Honda.
This teaser image of two electric sports cars was recently released by Honda.
This teaser image of two electric sports cars was recently released by Honda.
This teaser image of two electric sports cars was recently released by Honda.

Honda may not have exactly made mammoth moves in the world of electric vehicles (EVs) like some of its rivals like Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen or even the luxury brands. But Honda may well be winding down for something sensational and has released a teaser image of two battery-powered sports cars which could, potentially, help it connect big time with performance-oriented drivers in the times to come.

(Also read: 2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14)

The teaser image released by Honda shows two EVs completely under wraps but indications are that these could be the potential successor to the Honda NSX sold in several global markets. The Japanese company has not divulged any detail about the two models except that these would be high-end offerings and that these would be introduced globally. This means that key markets like North America, China and Europe could be in for something really exciting moving ahead.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

At present, Honda has underlined that it has some firm EV plans with 30 models to be introduced globally by 2030. This includes battery-powered commercial vehicles as well as high-value passenger cars. Come 2024 and the spotlight would be on the Honda Prologue SUV that is being jointly developed with GM for the North American market. But while high-end, high-value products like premium electric SUVs and electric sports cars may only target niche buyers, Honda also has a keen eye out for affordable electric cars with the second half of 2020s being a defining time period for the company in this regard.

Honda e electric car is already on sale in several markets across the globe and offers around 280 kms of range. Primarily touted as a capable city commute option, the Honda EV has a small-ish dimension and a retro two-door cabin set up. Currently available in Europe and in Japan, Honda is targeting sales of around 11,000 units globally each year.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Honda EV Electric car Electric vehicle Honda Prologue Prologue
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Yamaha to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Tesla may get into mining lithium, says CEO Elon Musk
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Upcoming car launches in India in April 2022: All you need to know
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Petrol price peaks but so does demand, sales now at 3-year high. Here's why
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries
Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city