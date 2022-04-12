HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Motor To Spend $40 Billion On Electric Vehicles, Plans 30 Models By 2030

Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030

Honda Motor will also build a demonstration line for the production of all-solid-state batteries with an aim to start production in 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 07:56 AM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

Honda Motor will spend 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) on its push towards electric vehicles over the next decade as the Japanese automaker looks to make a bold advance into the next-generation of electric cars cars with concrete plans. The company will launch 30 EV models by 2030 with production volume of more than 2 million vehicles a year.

Honda will also build a demonstration line for the production of all-solid-state batteries with an aim to start production in 2024. The company had already stated its plans in June last year to phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely by 2040, becoming Japan’s first automaker to publicly say so.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.94 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Since then, in the following months, the company's newly appointed CEO Toshihiro Mibe has pushed the company’s drive into the electric segment, which has become increasingly competitive. As a part of the plan, Honda has been doubling down on the world's largest EV market - China.

(Also read | Honda may commercialize carbon-capture algae tech in effort to go green: Report)

In October last year, Honda announced its plans to launch 10 EVs in China under its ‘e:N Series’ within five years, with two of those models scheduled to go on sale this year. Additionally, the auto major pledged that all models that it introduces in China after 2030 will be electric. It further announced plans for several dedicated EV production facilities in the country.

The company is also looking at forging alliances in its journey towards electric transition. Last month, Honda announced a partnership with tech giant Sony to develop EVs that will come into the market starting 2025. The former's manufacturing prowess coupled with the latter's entertainment and sensor technologies will be a win-win combo for the market.

Earlier this month, Honda partnered General Motors Co to jointly develop affordable EVs in major global markets. The former is also exploring the possibility of creating a joint venture with another company for EV battery production.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 07:55 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motor electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to ₹20,000. Check details
Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to 20,000. Check details
Watch: Cops pull over autonomous Cruise car for driving without headlights on
Watch: Cops pull over autonomous Cruise car for driving without headlights on
Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Audi driver wades through Pangong Lake in Ladakh, invites ire on social media
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Honda Motor to spend $40 billion on electric vehicles, plans 30 models by 2030
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city