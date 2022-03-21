Honda may commercialize carbon-capture algae tech in effort to go green: Report
Honda Motor is mulling to commercialize its algae-growing technology, which can be used to absorb carbon and create biofuels, plastics and other products, the Nikkei newspaper reported. The carmaker will first test mass production of the organic material and then build a new facility of about 1,000 square meters.
From the second half of 2023, Honda will use the algae at its own production facilities in Japan and Southeast Asia to offset carbon emissions.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
This decision comes as the company is looking to ramp up its efforts to go green as it pledges to phase out sales of combustion engine cars by 2040 and achieve net-zero emissions for its entire supply chain by 2050.
As per the company's sustainability report, Honda’s scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for its fiscal year through 2021 were 4.5 million tons. Also, there are two ways that the companies are seeking to use algae as a potential replacement to traditional biomass fuels such as corn and soybeans, considering that prices of biofuels have been pushed up due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
(with inputs from Bloomnerg)