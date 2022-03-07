HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Looking To Raise $2.75 Billion Through Green Bonds For Ev Push

Honda looking to raise $2.75 billion through green bonds for EV push

Honda will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the green bonds to green initiatives such as production of electric vehicles as well as solar and wind technologies.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 03:46 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
Honda looking to raise $2.75 billion through green bonds for EV push
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only

Honda Motor is looking to push its electrification process by raising $2.75 billion through US dollar-denominated green bonds, Carscoops reported. The automaker is looking to issue $1 billion worth of 3-year notes, $1 billion worth of 5-year notes, and $750 million worth of 10-year notes in this move. The green bonds are expected to yield 1.12 percentage points above Treasuries for the automaker.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.94 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A bond prospectus published by the automaker shows that it will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the green bonds to some green initiatives such as production of electric vehicles, solar and wind technologies, and into investments in the recycling of used vehicle parts.

(Also read | Toyota and Honda become latest auto companies to snub Russia)

Honda is not the first carmaker to sell green bonds to raise funds. A few months earlier, Ford sold $2.5 billion of green bonds to help raise additional funds for its transition to electric vehicles. As per Bloomberg, $513 billion worth of green bonds were sold last year and may reach as high as $1 trillion this year and more than $5 trillion by 2025.

Honda is working on a full-fledged transition to electric vehicles as the company plans to only sell all-electric and fuel-cell vehicles by 2040. The car manufacturers also expects battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles to account for 40 per cent of its total North American sales by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2035. The company's future electric models will be based on its e:Architecture platform.

Honda is also working on two electric SUVs that will use General Motor's Ultium batteries. One of these SUVs will be called the Honda Prologue while the other will be an Acura.

The carmaker also recently partnered tech giant Sony to develop and sell electric vehicles. As part of the joint agreement, Honda will take care of manufacturing the first electric vehicle model to be developed by the two companies. 

 

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 03:43 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motor electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Honda looking to raise $2.75 billion through green bonds for EV push
Honda looking to raise $2.75 billion through green bonds for EV push
In pics: 2022 MG Motor India ZS EV makes a new statement
In pics: 2022 MG Motor India ZS EV makes a new statement
Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city