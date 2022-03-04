HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Sony And Honda To Join Hands, Develop Electric Vehicles Together

Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together

Honda Motor and Sony Group will form a joint venture this year. The duo aims to begin selling the first electric vehicle model in 2025.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 12:48 PM
Sony had showcased this electric SUV prototype called Vision-S 02 at the CES 2022 event.
Sony had showcased this electric SUV prototype called Vision-S 02 at the CES 2022 event.

Honda Motor and tech giant Sony Group have announced their decision to form a strategic alliance to develop and sell electric vehicles. The two companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding with focus on EVs. As part of this joint agreement, Honda will take care of manufacturing the first electric vehicle model to be developed by the two companies.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Sony will develop the mobility service platform for the first model.

The two companies have also announced that their first jointly developed electric car will hit the markets by 2025.

Sony has been seeking new technology partners who will contribute to its EV project by setting up a vehicle that will not only help with mobility but also will be a source of entertainment. Sony revealed Vision-S 02 and Vision-S 01, an electric SUV prototype and an electric sedan, in CES 2022 earlier this year.

The new venture between Honda and Sony is expected to plan, design, develop, and sell the EVs.

Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and CEO at Honda Motor, said, “The New Company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution, and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers. We will do so by leveraging Honda’s cutting-edge technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies. Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility."

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO at Sony Group Corporation, said, “Sony’s Purpose is to ‘fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.’ Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one,’ and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability."

Earlier in January this year, Yoshida had announced plans to create a new company, Sony Mobility, to explore commercial launch of its electric vehicles. With this move, Sony is joining the wagon of technology firms exploring automotive opportunities that include iPhone maker Apple Inc and South Korea's LG Electronics Taiwan's Foxconn.

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motor Sony Sony Group Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
Top 10 cars sold in India in February: Celerio enters fray, Nexon leads SUVs
Top 10 cars sold in India in February: Celerio enters fray, Nexon leads SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city