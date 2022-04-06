HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda And General Motors Join Forces To Beat Tesla At Ev Game

Honda and General Motors join forces to beat Tesla at EV game

General Motors and Honda are planning to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles, including a crossover, using GM's Ultium battery technology. These EVs are set to be launched in the next five years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 09:46 AM
Honda has joined hands with General Motors in US aiming to take on Tesla in the EV segment.
Honda has joined hands with General Motors in US aiming to take on Tesla in the EV segment.
Honda has joined hands with General Motors in US aiming to take on Tesla in the EV segment.
Honda has joined hands with General Motors in US aiming to take on Tesla in the EV segment.

Japanese carmaker Honda and US auto giant General Motors have announced partnership to develop electric vehicles in the future. On Tuesday, the two carmakers announced that they will jointly develop a series of affordable EVs based on a new joint platform. The two carmakers aim to take on Tesla in the EV segment and are expected to launch their first products from 2027.

According to the new collaboration, GM will help build two electric SUVs for Honda starting in 2024. These SUVs are the Honda Prologue and an Acura model. Both these EVs will be using GM's Ultium battery technology. However, the companies did not reveal how much investment will go into this new collaboration.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.94 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 28.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Honda and GM said the deal is to manufacture affordable EVs, including a compact crossover. According to the two companies, compact crossover is one of the biggest selling body type across the world with annual sales of more than 13 million units.

Mary Barra, CEO at General Motors, said that the pricing of the Chevrolet Equinox electric SUV will come in below the $30,000 price tag. She said the new lower-priced vehicles would be ‘attainable’ EVs. The two companies are eyeing to beat Tesla in terms of sales.

"We have a very important goal... that by mid-decade, by 2025, we'll sell more EVs in the U.S. than anyone else and to do that, you need to have a portfolio of vehicles," Barra said, noting GM plans a wide range of small to large EVs. "We definitely can scale and can do it quickly," Barra said.

Toshihiro Mibe, CEO at Honda, said, "Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles."

The deal also aims to help GM achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles in the United States by 2035. Honda aims to reach carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050. The Japanese carmaker owns a stake in GM's Cruise self-driving car subsidiary and the carmakers are co-developing the Cruise Origin autonomous EV. The companies also have a joint venture to develop and produce hydrogen fuel-cell systems at a plant in Brownstown, Michigan.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars GM General Motors Tesla Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city