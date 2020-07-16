Toyota unveils limited-run 2021 Corolla Apex Edition sport sedan for US market

Toyota has introduced a limited-run 2021 Corolla Apex Edition sport sedan in the US. The limited 6,000 Apex Edition packages will be available either on the Corolla SE or XSE grades. The sedan combines aggressive design with tighter handling as it can take corners with greater zeal.

Toyota says the Apex Edition maximizes the inherent potential of the Corolla sedan’s high-strength TNGA-C platform, multi-link rear suspension and 169-horsepower 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine. The engine delivers 169 peak horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 lb.-ft. peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Most Apex Edition models will come equipped with the Dynamic Shift CVT while only 120 units will be offered with the 6-speed iMT manual.

The triple J-shaped clearance lamps with LED lights along with LED turn signals give the SE and XSE grades an audacious look up front.

The car's exterior will turn heads with its sporty black body kit complete with bronze accents, a front spoiler, fog light covers, side moldings and rear diffuser. The triple J-shaped clearance lamps with LED lights along with LED turn signals give the SE and XSE grades an audacious look up front, while LED tail lamps with smoked outer light lenses create a unique lighting signature in back. The sedan will be available in three exterior colors - Cement with Black Sand Pearl roof, Super White with Black Sand Pearl roof and Black Sand Pearl. Black mirror caps are standard with all colour options.

The sedan's 18-inch flow-formed cast aluminum wheels feature a gloss black appearance. They have been specially developed to aid in brake cooling while offering a mass reduction of 2.2 lbs. per wheel.

The SE Apex Edition features premium fabric upholstery, while the XSE Apex Edition gets black SofTex-trimmed fabric upholstery. The latter also comes with heated front seats, including an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support. On the tech front, there is Android Auto compatibility along with the Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

On the safety front, Toyota adds rear side airbags to bring the total number of airbags in the vehicle to 10. Other features include Automatic Engine Shut-Off, which will automatically turn off the engine after a pre-determined period of time in the event the vehicle is left running.