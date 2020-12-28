Toyota's 'C+pod' is an ultra-compact electric vehicle on four wheels

Toyota has launched its tiny two-seater battery electric vehicle 'C+pod' in Japan. The launch is currently limited to corporate users, local governments and other organizations exploring options for new energy vehicles. A full-scale launch including for individual customers is planned for 2022. The company's new lunch aims to demonstrate new services that can only be provided by electric vehicles.

The ultra-compact vehicle is 2490 millimeters (98 inches) long, 1290 mm (50.8 in) wide. The EV's exterior panels are made of plastic to help reduce weight, only tipping the scales at 690 kilograms. The under-floor location of the lithium-ion battery in front of the seat creates a flat, low-floor package that minimizes steps.

Toyota C+pod's interior

The vehicle's interior provides a simple space for two adults to sit side-by-side. The instrument panel features meters and other functional equipment. Switches are also consolidated in the center panel to achieve people-friendly operability.

The EV is powered by an electric motor that draws power from a lithium-ion battery rated at 9.06 kWh. It can reach up to 93 miles (150 kilometers) in a single charge and has a top speed of 37 mph (60 km/h). The electric motor can only send 12.3 horsepower (9.2 kilowatts) and 41.3 pound-feet (56 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels.

The C+pod is suitable for short-distance daily use aimed at corporate users visiting customers on a regular basis or those in urban or mountainous communities needing safe, unrestricted, and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

Rear profile of the ultra-compact EV

In terms of safety, the vehicle uses a structure that efficiently disperses and absorbs impact energy across multiple components, and ensures safety in the event of frontal, side or rear impacts. The structure also mitigates any impact on pedestrians in a collision with a vehicle body structure that reduces pedestrian injury.

The Toyota C+pod is currently on sale in Japan at a starting price of around $16,000.