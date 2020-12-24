Toyota is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming Fortuner facelift which will go on sale in the Indian market on January 6th. Now dealer sources have indicated that that SUV will be launched in three trims - Fortuner 2WD, Fortuner Legender 2WD, and Fortuner Sigma 4 (4WD).

(Also Read: Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord)

The standard Fortuner facelift, as well as the higher-spec Fortuner Legender, have been spied on the Indian roads in the past. The latter will boast a sportier body kit which will set it apart from the regular Fortuner. It will benefit from projector lamps, a smaller blacked-out mesh grille, L-shaped DRLs, and a more aggressive-looking front bumper. In addition to that, it will also roll on larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels giving it a bolder look.

Goes without saying, the Fortuner Legender will also pack a larger set of features including wireless charging, lane departure warning system, 360-degree camera, radar-guided cruise control and more.

While the details are yet to be confirmed officially, the new Fortuner is expected to carry forward an updated 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine which delivers 201 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque, there will also be a 2.7-litre petrol unit which delivers 164 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic gearbox unit.

(Also Read: Toyota's driverless shuttles could double as ‘office-on-the-go’)

The price details will be officially announced only on January 6th, 2020. Expect the new facelifted SUV to start from ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom), and the higher-spec Fortuner Legender may touch somewhere close to ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). Rivals to the new Fortuner facelift include the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Isuzu MU-X SUVs.