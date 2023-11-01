Toyota continues to ride high on festive demand, clocks over 60% rise in sales

Toyota Motor has clocked yet another big month in terms of sales as the Japanese auto giant sold more than 21,000 units in October. The carmaker issued a statement today saying more than 20,000 units were sold across India last month, and a little over 1,000 units exported to other countries. In September, Toyota had recorded its best month in terms of sales when it sold 23,590 units. Though the number fell to 21,879 units last month, Toyota continues to reap benefit from high festive demands.

According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, its sales in October went up by 66 per cent compared to the same month last year. Out of the 21,879 units delivered, Toyota had dispatched 20,542 units last month, up from 13,143 units in October 2022. In September, Toyota had delivered 22,168 units across India. Toyota's export stood at 1,337 units in October, marginally down from 1,422 units in September.

Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, attributed the high sales figure to festive season push. He also said that ‘strong market acceptance’ of Toyota's lineup, which includes models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova HyCross, Urban Cruiser HyRyder among others, has helped the carmaker clock higher volumes. "For us, sustained growth has been coming from across every segment where Toyota has its presence," Soof added.

Also Read : MG Motor India retails over 5,100 units in October.

Toyota is set for a record this year with the number of cars it has sold so far. In the first six months of 2023, Toyota Motor witnessed its sales grow by 35 per cent to 1,23,939 units. During the same period last year, Toyota could sell 91,843 units. To expand its footprint across India, Toyota has also increased the number of showrooms to 612 from 577 this year.

