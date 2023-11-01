MG Motor India retails over 5,100 units in October

MG Motor India on Wednesday informed it had registered 5,108 units in retail sales in the month of October of this year, up 17 per cent from figures in the same month of 2022.

MG Motor India has had a busy 2023 thus far with the launch of the updated Hector SUV and the introduction of Comet electric vehicle (EV) in the market. While the Hector is its main force and was also the debut model for the brand upon its 2019 India debut, the Comet comes as the second EV in the portfolio, after the ZS EV.

MG further informs that the ZS EV and the Comet EV together account for around 25 per cent of sales for the company. The other models in the portfolio are Astor and Gloster SUVs.

The company is now banking on the continuing festive period in the country to further propel its prospects. The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market has been going from strength to strength on the back of sustained demand and with the semiconductor shortage issue also improving, wait times have come down for most manufacturers.

