Toyota Innova has remained the leader in the MPV segment for over 16 years since the first-generation model was introduced in India in 2005.
Toyota Innova Limited Edition launched with HUD, wireless charger and more

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 06:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The updated Innova Crysta Limited Edition MPV gets many features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto with a new display, loaded with advanced connectivity functions.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Innova Crysta Limited Edition in the Indian market with updated Tech features and looks. 

To make the Innova festive ready, Toyota has added a range of new features inside the MPV. The car now comes with functions such Apple Car Play and Android Auto with a new display, loaded with advanced connectivity functions. 

(Also Read: Toyota to invest $3.4 bn to make EV batteries, set up new plant in this country)

Some of the new key feature additions inside the updated model include a Multi Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera) that allows the driver to experience a virtual bird's-eye view of the car for easy parking or to navigate uneven terrains. The new Innova also gets a Head-Up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charger, Air Ionizer and door edge lighting with 16 scintillating colors.

The new Toyota Innova also gets a Head-Up Display (HUD). 
“Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," said V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM.  

(Also Read: Mini Toyota Mirai 1:10 scale model actually runs on hydrogen fuel)

For safety, the Innova relies on its package that includes seven SRS Air Bags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Eco & Power Drive modes, and Cruise Control.

Save for the updated features and looks, there is no other change on the car. 

 

  • First Published Date : 19 Oct 2021, 05:44 PM IST
