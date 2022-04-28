HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sells 20 Lakh Cars In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India

A Toyota Glanza became the two millionth unit for the automaker.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 02:51 PM
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.
Toyota Glanza comes as part of the brand's association with Maruti Suzuki.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday has said that it has clocked 20 lakh units of car sales cumulatively in India since the brand's inception here. The two millionth unit is a Toyota Glanza, that was delivered to the customer in Trichy of Kerala, claimed the automaker.

(Also Read: Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS)

Speaking about the feat, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a foundation of quality, durability, and reliability. He also said that the company hopes to continue the momentum in the coming days as well as explore new segments and new markets in 2022 and beyond. He also said that the automaker's virtual showrooms and increased consumer footprints at dealerships have helped the brand reach this milestone.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automaker registered its highest-ever domestic sales in March 2022 with 17,131 units sold, since July 2017. Also, the automaker registered a 58 per cent cumulative growth in the FY2022 by clocking a wholesales of 123,770 units, as compared to 78,262 units recorded in FY2021.

The automaker currently has a stronghold in the Indian auto market's SUV and MPV segment. Toyota sells Fortuner and Innova Crysta in the UV segment and both the models are among bestsellers. Apart from that it also sells the Toyota Urban Cruiser in India, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and comes as part of the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership. Under the same agreement, Toyota also sells Glanza, which is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno.

Toyota claims that currently, it has a 419 strong dealership network in the country spanning traditional and newer emerging markets. Moving forward, the company aims to expand its footprints with a special focus on Tier II and III markets.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 02:36 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
Rajamouli’s car (left) came finished in a shade of Fusion Red with a black roof. 
RRR Director Rajamouli brings home Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased
Volkswagen design chief imagines ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck
Volkswagen design chief imagines ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city