Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday has said that it has clocked 20 lakh units of car sales cumulatively in India since the brand's inception here. The two millionth unit is a Toyota Glanza, that was delivered to the customer in Trichy of Kerala, claimed the automaker.

Speaking about the feat, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a foundation of quality, durability, and reliability. He also said that the company hopes to continue the momentum in the coming days as well as explore new segments and new markets in 2022 and beyond. He also said that the automaker's virtual showrooms and increased consumer footprints at dealerships have helped the brand reach this milestone.

The automaker registered its highest-ever domestic sales in March 2022 with 17,131 units sold, since July 2017. Also, the automaker registered a 58 per cent cumulative growth in the FY2022 by clocking a wholesales of 123,770 units, as compared to 78,262 units recorded in FY2021.

The automaker currently has a stronghold in the Indian auto market's SUV and MPV segment. Toyota sells Fortuner and Innova Crysta in the UV segment and both the models are among bestsellers. Apart from that it also sells the Toyota Urban Cruiser in India, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and comes as part of the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership. Under the same agreement, Toyota also sells Glanza, which is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno.

Toyota claims that currently, it has a 419 strong dealership network in the country spanning traditional and newer emerging markets. Moving forward, the company aims to expand its footprints with a special focus on Tier II and III markets.

