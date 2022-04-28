Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS

Porsche 911 Sport Classic gets a Sport Grey Metallic paint theme that has been developed especially for this model.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic has made its debut with a blend of classic and modern elements. The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic can be dubbed as an analogue supercar in the digital world. In fact, that's what Porsche Special Projects Director Grant Larson said while talking about the latest 911 and outlining details of the Sport Classic.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic exterior

Wearing a Sport Grey Metallic paint theme that has been developed especially for this model, the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic is distinct from other 992 Carrera models thanks to its wider body. It gets light grey double stips that are hand-painted. Customers can choose to have a classic Porsche logo and a starter number. It also comes with a gold Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo on the fenders

It looks similar to the other Turbo models, There is a ducktail spoiler that reminisces us of the 1972 original 911. It gets a double-bubble roof. The car is available with 20 and 21-inch alloy wheels that are themed after the Fuchs wheels from the first-generation Porsche 911.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic interior

The cockpit of the sports car appears with a perfect blend of digital elements with analogue touch. It gets a dual-tone semi-aniline leather upholstery. The cognac brown and black leather are complemented by black open-pore wood trim.

The instrument cluster comes with green graphics, while the analogue rev counter now has a retro-themed appearance. It gets a gold 911 plaque and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur badges. All Sport Classic owners will receive a watch themed after the car's styling cues.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic engine

The car gets power from a 2.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that puts out 550 PS of power. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine claims to have received a new process air intake that draws in viaducts under the rear spoiler, vomiting the need for side air intakes from Turbo models. It also gets a reworked exhaust system that is louder, helped by reduced cabin insulation.

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic will go on sale in Europe in July 2022 with prices starting at 272,714 euros, equivalent to around ₹2.23 crore.

