Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Five highlights

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition models are based on the existing GX petrol variants. The carmaker recently paused the bookings for the diesel variants.

Days after deciding to halt sales of the diesel variants of its flagship MPV, Toyota launched a Limited Edition version of Innova Crysta for Indian customers to boost its sales ahead of the festive season. The Limited Edition version of the Innova Crysta will come with a few added features which were earlier included as part of its accessories. Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the oldest existing models in the MPV segment and rivals the likes of Maruti XL6, Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens among others.

Here is a look at five highlight of the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition:

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition price:

Toyota Motor has launched the Limited Edition of the Innova Crysta at a starting price of ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹19.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price is the lowest among the petrol variants of Innova Crysta. The top variant of the Limited Edition is also the most affordable option with automatic transmission.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon variants:

The Limited Edition of the Innova Crysta MPV is based on the GX petrol variants of the model. It will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. The Limited Edition will have seating capacity for seven occupants.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon features:

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is offered with three new features including tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), wireless charging facility and a Head-up Display (HuD). These features have been included as part of standard accessories. They were earlier offered with add-on cost of more than ₹50,000. Besides these three features, the MPV already offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and ambient lighting.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon engine and transmission:

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition will continue to be powered by the 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is capable of generating maximum power of 166 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition safety features:

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition will have several safety features which include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX anchorages and front and rear parking sensors. Among other features are powered driver seat and cruise control.

