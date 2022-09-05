HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Five Highlights

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Five highlights

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition models are based on the existing GX petrol variants. The carmaker recently paused the bookings for the diesel variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition MPV has been launched at a starting price of ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition MPV has been launched at a starting price of ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition MPV has been launched at a starting price of ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition MPV has been launched at a starting price of ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Days after deciding to halt sales of the diesel variants of its flagship MPV, Toyota launched a Limited Edition version of Innova Crysta for Indian customers to boost its sales ahead of the festive season. The Limited Edition version of the Innova Crysta will come with a few added features which were earlier included as part of its accessories. Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the oldest existing models in the MPV segment and rivals the likes of Maruti XL6, Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens among others.

Here is a look at five highlight of the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition:

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition price:

Toyota Motor has launched the Limited Edition of the Innova Crysta at a starting price of 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 19.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price is the lowest among the petrol variants of Innova Crysta. The top variant of the Limited Edition is also the most affordable option with automatic transmission.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.97 kmpl
₹11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon variants:

The Limited Edition of the Innova Crysta MPV is based on the GX petrol variants of the model. It will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. The Limited Edition will have seating capacity for seven occupants.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon features:

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is offered with three new features including tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), wireless charging facility and a Head-up Display (HuD). These features have been included as part of standard accessories. They were earlier offered with add-on cost of more than 50,000. Besides these three features, the MPV already offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and ambient lighting.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Editon engine and transmission:

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition will continue to be powered by the 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is capable of generating maximum power of 166 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition safety features:

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition will have several safety features which include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX anchorages and front and rear parking sensors. Among other features are powered driver seat and cruise control.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Motor Innova Crysta Limited Edition
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
Traffic snarls, waterlogging hit Bengaluru after heavy downpour
Traffic snarls, waterlogging hit Bengaluru after heavy downpour
Cyrus Mistry death: High speed or safety ignorance? Accident triggers debate
Cyrus Mistry death: High speed or safety ignorance? Accident triggers debate
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Five highlights
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Five highlights
Mahindra XUV400 EV set for unveil: Five big expected highlights
Mahindra XUV400 EV set for unveil: Five big expected highlights

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city