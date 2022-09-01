HT Auto
Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner drive 17% YoY growth for the company

Toyota registered 68 per cent YoY sales growth during April-August period.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 13:42 PM
Toyota Innova Crysta remains one of the major volume drivers for the automaker. (Bloomberg)
Toyota Innova Crysta remains one of the major volume drivers for the automaker.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced that it sold 14,959 cars in August 2022. The sales were majorly driven by Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner, claimed the automaker. The newly launched Toyota Hyryder too, garnered a good response from the buyers. The automaker registered a 17 per cent year-on-year growth last month as compared to sales in August 2021, when it sold 12,772 units.

Also, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said that its cumulative wholesales in the period from April to August witnessed 68 per cent overall growth, as compared to the same period last year.

Speaking about the sales performance in August 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motors' Associate Vice President for Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood, said that last month the automaker's segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders. “Last month our segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments. The cool new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders. Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120%. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month," he further added.

He also said that the response towards its B segment SUV Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was phenomenal. He also added that with the onset of the festive season, TKM hopes the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, along with the upcoming Limited Edition Crysta petrol and all other vehicles in the Toyota line-up, will further aid in more growth.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 13:41 PM IST
Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Fortuner
