Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been busy developing a bi-fuel, petrol-CNG variant of the Innova Crysta. It was even spotted undergoing testing on public roads in January this year. While the greener Innova Crysta was rumored for arrival in late 2020, its launch plans have now been pushed back due to Covid-19 related challenges, sources have informed HT Auto.

The bi-fuel, petrol-CNG powertrain of the Innova will most likely be a derivative of the 2TR-FE 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol unit. It may have slightly lower output figures and will likely come with only a 5-speed MT option.

On Thursday, HT Auto also reported that the arrival of the Toyota's version of Vitara Brezza compact SUV has been delayed by a few months. While it was slated to be launched sometime in August this year, it may now arrive around festive season 2020. (Full details here)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also recently announced a price hike on the Innova Crysta and Innova Touring Sport. The petrol models are now costlier by ₹30,000- 44,000, and the diesel variants are now dearer by ₹30,000 to ₹61,000, depending on the variants.

The Innova Crysta BS 6 is now priced in the range of ₹15.66 lakh to ₹23.63 lakh, and its Touring Sport version now stretches between ₹19.53 lakh and ₹24.67 lakh.

Regarding the price hike, Toyota said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motors announces the realignment of prices across our models with a hike between 1 to 2 percent. This increase is necessitated to partially recover the substantial increase in cost of BS 6 and the higher input costs on the back of weak exchange rate."