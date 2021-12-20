Home > Auto > Cars > Toyota Hilux spotted in India ahead of possible launch next year
Toyota Hilux pickup truck was spotted on Indian roads ahead of possible launch next year. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/@Kushagrr_Agarwal)
Toyota Hilux spotted in India ahead of possible launch next year

20 Dec 2021

  • Sources had earlier confirmed to HT Auto that Toyota is readying the Hilux pickup truck for a launch sometime early next year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to expand its lineup of Fortuner and Innova Crysta with an adventure lifestyle vehicle Hilux pickup truck in India soon. The Japanese carmaker is expected to launch the 2021 Hilux in the country in 2022. Ahead of the possible launch, the pickup truck was spotted on Indian roads over the weekend.

Similar Cars

Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Glanza

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Urban Cruiser

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Yaris

1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Innova Crysta

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Camry

2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 39.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Vellfire

2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

A red Toyota Hilux was spotted by several netizens on Sunday. As socal media posts suggest, it was probably taken out for a commercial shoot, with another vehicle behind it with cameras mounted on top.

Sources had earlier confirmed to HT Auto that Toyota is readying the Hilux pickup truck for a launch sometime early next year. Toyota will possibly launch the Hilux in India in the first month of the new year itself. Globally, Hilux has been a popular model for Toyota with more than 18 million units sold since it was first launched way back in 1968.

2021 Toyota Hilux facelift model, which was recently introduced in global markets, is based on the IMV-2 platform. Toyota's Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta are also based on the same platform. The Hilux model sold in global markets is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission unit.

(Also read: Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta to cost more in new year)

The Hilux is considered to be a capable off-roader while also offering several comfort and convenience features in the cabin to play the role of a lifestyle vehicle too. It comes with features like ambient lights, auto air conditioning, an eight-inch infotainment screen, JBL speakers, among others.

In India, Toyota Hilux is likely to share some key parts with the Fortuner and could be priced at around 30 lakh mark. In terms of competition, the Hilux will go head on against Isuzu V-Cross.

  • First Published Date : 20 Dec 2021, 09:23 AM IST

