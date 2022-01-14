HT Auto
Toyota Hilux pickup truck confirmed for India launch on January 20. Watch teaser

Toyota Hilux pickup will compete to gain attention of a niche segment of buyers.Hilux is based on the same platform that underpins Innova Crysta and Fortuner.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 10:31 AM
The latest Toyota Hilux offered in global markets gets a number of key performance and comfort feature upgrades.
The latest Toyota Hilux offered in global markets gets a number of key performance and comfort feature upgrades.

Toyota Hilux will be officially launched in India on January 20 and will be the second launch of the year after Toyota drove in the 2022 Camry Hybrid earlier this week. Both models cannot possibly be any different from each other and it is the Hilux that could be quite a big gamble because the pickup truck will compete in an almost non-existent segment and look to appeal to a rather niche group of buyers.

Toyota Hilux may have a long history spanning several decades and with several thousand units sold worldwide. In India though, it is the first time that the product is being brought in and possibly signals how much importance Toyota feels Indian customers are attaching to big and bold vehicles here.

Toyota Hilux is based on the IMV-2 platform that also underpins extremely popular models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner. But the Hilux will stand apart from its siblings on several fronts.

Toyota Hilux design highlights:

Hilux from Toyota has a big hexagonal grille on its face and sweeping LED head lights with DRLs. Standing on 18-inch alloy wheels and with side-step for easier cabin access, the pickup also gets LED tail light units at the rear. In terms of dimensions, the Hilux dual-cab version measures 5,325 mm in length, is 1,855 mm in width and has a height of 1,865 mm.

Toyota Hilux cabin:

Gone are the days when pickup trucks were regarded as mere workhorses. The latest Hilux is expected to be loaded to the brim with convenience features like an eight-inch infotainment screen, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, among others.

Toyota Hilux specifications:

While Toyota has not yet confirmed the specifications of the India-bound Hilux, it is expected that the latest from the company will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel unit which is capable of producing 204 Hop and offer max torque of 500 Nm. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. The vehicle is also likely to boast of 4x4 capabilities from the word go.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Hilux Hilux Toyota
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

