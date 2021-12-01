Toyota Hilux pickup all set for India debut: Sources

(Also read: Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales)

As per sources HT Auto reached out to, Toyota sees potential for Hilux to make a mark in the auto market here and is all set to bring the vehicle here, possibly in the first month of the new year itself. Globally, Hilux has been present in several markets for several decades - 18 million units of the car have been sold since 1968, and timely updates have helped it remain not just relevant but a formidable player against newer rivals too.

Based on the IMV-2 platform which also underpins the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, the target audience of Toyota with the Hilux, however, could be very different. A big road presence - in terms of dimensions as well as styling - means that this pick-up could well be a versatile player within city limits as well as beyond.

Expect the Hilux to be a capable off-roader while also offering a plethora of comfort and convenience features in the cabin. The latest model sold in global markets gets an updated 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission unit, while also incorporating features like ambient lights, auto air conditioning, an eight-inch infotainment screen, JBL speakers, among others.

In India, it is expected that the Hilux may share some key parts with the Fortuner and may be priced at around ₹30 lakh mark. In terms of competition, the Hilux will go head on against Isuzu V-Cross.