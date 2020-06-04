Toyota Fortuner BS 6 is now costlier. Check new prices here

While Toyota on Thursday revealed the new Fortuner facelift in Thailand, simultaneously, the company has raised the pricing of the current model in the Indian market. The Indian-spec Fortuner has become dearer by ₹48,000. The SUV is now priced in the range of ₹28.66 lakh* to ₹34.43 lakh*.

The current model received the BS 6-compliant engines in February this year. It has continued with the two petrol and four diesel variants line-up.

For the record, the petrol trims are only available in front-wheel drive option, while the diesel trims get both front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive options.

The base petrol manual starts from ₹28.66 lakh*, while the petrol automatic trim retails at ₹30.25 lakh*. Similarly, the diesel manual starts at ₹30.67 lakh*, while the top-spec diesel 4x4 automatic extends up to ₹34.43 lakh*.

Below is its detailed new price-list:

Variant New Price Fortuner 4x2 petrol manual ₹ 28.66 lakh Fortuner 4x2 petrol automatic ₹ 30.25 lakh Fortuner 4x2 diesel manual ₹ 30.67 lakh Fortuner 4x2 diesel automatic ₹ 32.53 lakh Fortuner 4x4 diesel manual ₹ 32.64 lakh Fortuner 4x4 diesel automatic ₹ 34.43 lakh

The Fortuner features a 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol and a 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel unit option. While the former produces 166 PS of power at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel (manual) churns out 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,600 rpm. The diesel (automatic) delivers the same power as its manual version but slightly higher (450 Nm) peak torque.

The petrol engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The diesel can be opted with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

The current model will be replaced by the new Fortuner facelift by end-2020 or early next year. The 2021 Fortuner has received a slew of new styling, features and mechanical updates. All the changes have been introduced to keep the package relevant for a next few more year until another major update is given to the SUV.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi