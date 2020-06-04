Home > Auto > Cars > Toyota Fortuner BS 6 is now costlier. Check new prices here
Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo courtesy: Toyota
Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo courtesy: Toyota

Toyota Fortuner BS 6 is now costlier. Check new prices here

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 06:31 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota has raised the pricing of the current Fortuner in the Indian market.
  • The current model will be replaced by the new Fortuner facelift by end-2020 or early next year.

While Toyota on Thursday revealed the new Fortuner facelift in Thailand, simultaneously, the company has raised the pricing of the current model in the Indian market. The Indian-spec Fortuner has become dearer by 48,000. The SUV is now priced in the range of 28.66 lakh* to 34.43 lakh*.

The current model received the BS 6-compliant engines in February this year. It has continued with the two petrol and four diesel variants line-up.

(Also Read: New 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup truck makes official debut)

For the record, the petrol trims are only available in front-wheel drive option, while the diesel trims get both front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive options.

The base petrol manual starts from 28.66 lakh*, while the petrol automatic trim retails at 30.25 lakh*. Similarly, the diesel manual starts at 30.67 lakh*, while the top-spec diesel 4x4 automatic extends up to 34.43 lakh*.

Below is its detailed new price-list:

VariantNew Price
Fortuner 4x2 petrol manual 28.66 lakh
Fortuner 4x2 petrol automatic 30.25 lakh
Fortuner 4x2 diesel manual 30.67 lakh
Fortuner 4x2 diesel automatic 32.53 lakh
Fortuner 4x4 diesel manual 32.64 lakh
Fortuner 4x4 diesel automatic 34.43 lakh

The Fortuner features a 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol and a 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel unit option. While the former produces 166 PS of power at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel (manual) churns out 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,600 rpm. The diesel (automatic) delivers the same power as its manual version but slightly higher (450 Nm) peak torque.

The petrol engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The diesel can be opted with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

(Also Read: Toyota's Formula One car to be auctioned by RM Sotheby's for Covid-19 charity)

The current model will be replaced by the new Fortuner facelift by end-2020 or early next year. The 2021 Fortuner has received a slew of new styling, features and mechanical updates. All the changes have been introduced to keep the package relevant for a next few more year until another major update is given to the SUV.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue