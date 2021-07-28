In order to boost the adoption of its electrified vehicles, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the extension of battery warranty on its Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) in the country.

Currently, the company sells two SHEVs in India - Toyota Camry and Vellfire. As per the latest announcement, the battery warranty on both cars will now extend to eight years or 160,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) from the existing three years or 100,000 kilometres. The new announcement will come into effect from August 1, 2021. The company says that the new announcement coincides with “World Nature Conservation Day" observed on July 28th.

TKM claims that its new 2021 hybrid electric vehicle battery warranty is the longest in the industry and has been made available to all the owners of Toyota SHEVs. “Toyota has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now. In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end," said V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The company says that its latest move aims to 'catalyse the shift' from conventional ICE-powered vehicles to SHEVs. Toyota claims that it was also the 'first carmaker' to bring hybrid electric vehicles to the Indian market with cars including the Camry as well as the Prius.

"Hybrids can run 40% of the distance and 60% of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency improvements of 35 to 50% and much lower carbon emissions," added Sigamani.