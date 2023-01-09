HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top 10 Cars Sold In December: New Baleno, Ertiga Rule Amid Maruti's Dominance

Top 10 cars sold in December: New Baleno, Ertiga rule amid Maruti's dominance

Maruti Suzuki ended 2022 on a dominant note, securing seven out of 10 best-selling cars in India in December. The new generation Baleno, which emerged as the best-selling model in November as well, managed to retain its crown last month. However, the biggest surprise has been the rise of the Ertiga MPV which, for the first time, ended the month as the number two best-seller in the Indian market since its launch earlier last year. Tata Motors and Hyundai had only three cars in the list of top 10 cars sold in November. Here is the complete list.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 13:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.

Maruti Baleno

For the second consecutive month, Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno has secured the top place among the best-selling cars of the month. In December, Maruti sold 16,932 units of the hatchback, up from 14,458 units sold during the same month in 2021. However, compared to the previous month, Baleno's sale has dropped from 20,945 units. The new generation Baleno was launched in March last year with a host of new features and technology like HuD and 360 degree camera.

Maruti Ertiga

The popular three-row MPV from Maruti Suzuki has jumped up the list last month, ending as the second most-selling car in India. Maruti sold 12,273 units of the new generation Ertiga, up from 11,840 units sold in December, 2021. However, the sales were down compared to November when Maruti sold 13,818 units.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Swift

Due for a facelift later this year, the Swift hatchback continues to be one of the popular small cars in the country. With 12,061 units delivered in December, Swift emerged as the third best-selling car in India. However, compared to the same month last year, the sales of Baleno has gone down by almost 23 per cent. Compared to the previous month too, when Maruti sold 15,153 units of the hatchback, Swift's sales has dropped significantly.

Tata Nexon

The king of the SUVs in India remains the flagship model from Tata Motors. The carmaker sold 12,053 units of the Nexon, including its EV version Nexon EV, in December. The Nexon saw a marginal drop in sales compared to the same month in 2021 when Tata sold 12,899 units. The drop is more significant when compared to November, during which Tata sold 15,871 units of the SUV.

Maruti Dzire

The only sedan that remains as popular to feature in this list is Maruti's sub-compact model Dzire. Maruti sold 11,997 units of the sedan, which is due for a facelift soon. Its sales has increased by 13 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year. In November, Maruti had sold 14,456 units of Dzire.

Maruti Brezza

The new generation Brezza seems to be holding on to its position as the second most popular SUV in India. With 11,200 units sold last month, Brezza was placed sixth in the list of top 10 cars. The sale is marginally down from 11,324 units sold in November, but has picked up significantly from 9,531 units of the old generation model sold in December, 2021.

Tata Punch

The micro-SUV from Tata Motors, which is expected to get an electric avatar soon like its sibling Nexon, continues to be the carmaker's second best-seller. Tata sold 10,586 units of the SUV in December, more than 30 per cent higher than 8,008 units during the same month in 2021. However, it is slightly down from the 12,131 units sold in November.

Maruti Eeco

The Eeco van from India's largest carmaker continues to provide steady numbers for Maruti Suzuki amid a sea of attractive SUVs and hatchbacks. Maruti sold 10,581 units of the Eeco van in December as it made a comeback to the list of top 10 cars last month. Maruti had sold 9,165 units of the Eeco van in December, 2021.

Hyundai Creta

While all eyes are on Hyundai at the expo in anticipation whether the Korean carmaker will drive in the new generation Creta, the old generation still remains the most popular compact SUV in the country. With 10,205 units sold last month, Creta remains Hyundai's best-selling model. The sale has gone up by nearly 35 per cent compared to December, 2021. However, it is much lower than the 13,321 units sold in November last year.

Maruti WagonR

The last car to feature in the list is the new WagonR. Maruti sold 10,181 units of the boxy hatchback, drastically lower than the 14,720 units it sold in the previous month. The sale of WagonR has almost halved compared to December 2021 when Maruti had sold 19,728 units of the hatchback.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Ertiga Nexon Tata Motors Hyundai Motor Creta
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city