This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is one of the iconic cars ever built by the German automaker.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM
German iconic sportscar brand Porsche has joined hands with footwear brand Puma to launch a special edition sneaker series, which comes celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Priced at $127, the special edition sneaker series is available in 10 different colour options, which are influenced by Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The automaker has said that the availability of these shoes will be limited to 500 units for each colour variant. The limited number of 500 too is an ode to the special sports car, which was manufactured in a limited number of 500 units only.

(Also Read: Porsche begins testing Mission R components with 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance)

Eight of the special edition shoe's colour variants will be available around the world, while the orange and black ones will be exclusively sold in the Netherlands. The white and black pair will be exclusively available in Japan only.

Besides the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced colour options, these special edition sneakers also come with a RS 2.7 motif on the back and along the sides of the heel are Porsche lettering imprinted. Also, they get an inscription identifying as one of the 500 limited shoes. The insole of the shoes comes with an image of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 printed.

Porsche unveiled the car in 1972 at the Paris Motor Show, where it grabbed a lot of eyeballs and created quite a ripple among automotive enthusiasts. Porsche named the car to honour the Carrera Panamericana road race, in which the automaker won its class in 1954 with a 550 Spyder. The first Porsche model to bear the Carrera name, when it was released the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the fastest production car in Germany with a top speed of 245 kmph.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 Carrera Puma luxury car sportscar
