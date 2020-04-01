This limousine is a 42-foot jet on wheels, and is up for sale

Nowadays, with limousines spanning the marques of Lincoln, Cadillac, Hummer and even Lamborghini, one might say they’ve seen it all. But, not anymore. This 42-foot long by 8-foot wide, Candy Red Limo-Jet or 'Learmousine' will turn heads no matter where it is, as well as make lots of friends along the way.

Originally designed by Dan Harris of Bend, Oregon, and taking more than 40,000 man-hours to complete, the Limo-Jet started life as a bona fide king of the skies. A Learjet fuselage was mated to a custom steel skeletal frame that took two years of research, design and development to construct, including its patent-pending rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension and computer systems.

For tight spaces, the tips of the tail plane on the vertical fin fold inward. With the jet engine nacelles holding mammoth speakers (which can play jet engine sound effects), an 8.1L Chevrolet Vortec V-8, 400 HP truck engine sits deep in the chassis to power the Limo-Jet down the road, riding on custom 28-inch red and black Diablo wheels with Kumho 325/25R28 tires.

Hydro-boosted brakes keep speeds in check. Inside, the driver’s cockpit includes a deep bucket seat with harness, red carbon-fibre-look trim and four screens for the outboard cameras.

Overhead toggles power myriad internal and external effects and controls, including the Showtime Audio 17,000-watt audio/visual system that features a 42-inch plasma TV, multiple light panels and a plethora of speakers inside and out.

There’s seating for up to 18 jetsetters in the diamond-stitched leather seats, with the interior further featuring an infinity floor, a refreshment centre and plenty of cup holders. The Limo-Jet also comes with a custom 2017 Iron Bull 44-foot trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup to haul your Lear to the next car show.

The limousine will go under the hammer at the Mecum's Indy 2020 auction from May 12. Whoever wins the limousine will also get a trailer that can carry it, as well as a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD to pull it. The base price for this giant on wheels is not known yet, but do not expect to win it for cheap.