This automaker earns $8,731 every second

Toyota, the largest carmaker in Japan and second largest in the world is the topper when it comes to earning per second. The Japanese automaker earns a whopping $8,731 every second, ranking number one in the list of top-earning automakers.

Toyota's per minute, hour and yearly earnings are $523,889, $31.4 million and $275 billion respectively.

Closest to Toyota is Volkswagen, the largest car brand in the world. It earns $8,073 every second. Both Toyota and Volkswagen AG have a commanding lead over third-place holder Daimler AG, parent of Mercedes-Benz, which earns $5,589 per second.

Among the top ten earning automakers, Nissan lies at last position, but it too earns $2,882 every second, which is mind-boggling enough.

A report by USwitch reveals that Volkswagen's per minute, hour, and yearly incomes are $484,399, $29.1 million and $255 billion respectively. Daimler AG on the other hand earns $355,363 every minute and $20.1 million every hour. Its yearly earning is $176 billion.

The fourth to ninth positions are held by brands such as Honda, Mitsubishi, Ford, General Motors, BMW and Stellantis respectively. Interestingly, despite being one of the largest automakers in the world, Suzuki has no place in the top ten. The frequent headline maker Tesla too is not in the top ten list. Also, no Indian automakers are among the top ten earning automobile brands, as the report suggests.

While the earning data is not exactly secret, as almost all the automakers announce their sales and revenue figures at least every quarter, if not monthly. But they don't tell you the per second or per minute or even per hour earning as well. The twist here is that, breaking down the annual earnings of the automakers all the way to seconds. By when you finish reading this article, imagine how much every automaker has earned.